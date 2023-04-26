Odisha FC Register Maiden Victory In Hero Super Cup Final

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC ushered in the euphoria of winning the first-ever silverware in the club’s history when they defeated Bengaluru FC 1-2 in the Hero Super Cup 2023 final on Tuesday, April 25.

Continuing his clinical run-of-form in the tournament, Diego Mauricio scored a brace to write a historic chapter for the Juggernauts.

As the skies opened up over the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, both sides started the match on a positive note, eyeing any possible slip-ups from their opposition. The slip-up did arrive and it wasn’t trivial either.

Suresh Singh Wangjam brought down Odisha FC’s creator-in-chief Victor Rodriguez just outside the Bengaluru FC box in the 22nd minute as the referee was quick to award a free-kick.

Mauricio stepped up to preside over the dead-ball situation and whipped in a timid effort that traveled right into the grasp of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. However, the veteran shot-stopper had a moment of lapse as the ball spilled out of his hands and crawled over the line.