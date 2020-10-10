Odisha FC brings in South Africa International Cole Alexander

Bhubaneswar, 10th October 2020: Odisha FC is delighted to announce that the club has reached a two-year agreement with South African midfielder Cole Alexander ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL).

Born in Cape Town, Cole Alexander played youth football at Hellenic FC and Ajax Cape Town before making his senior professional debut for the latter. Cole, a high-energy midfielder by trade, had also represented various other South African clubs Vasco Da Gama, Chippa United, Polokwane City and SuperSport United.

The 31-year-old South African national team member was one of the outstanding performers for Bidvest Wits in the South African Premier League last season, before sealing his move to Odisha FC.

After taking Alexander on board, OFC Head Coach Mr. Stuart Baxter commented, “We are delighted to secure Cole to our squad. I have worked with Cole with Bafana and he brings a combination of high energy, character and quality. His personality will enrich our squad environment and I am sure he will be popular among our fans.”

Cole Alexander expressed, “I am extremely delighted to join Odisha FC and play in the Indian Super League for the first time. It will be really great to play under Coach Stuart Baxter again and I can’t wait to meet my teammates. I am very excited and looking forward to the season ahead. I have heard a lot about the special fans that the Club has and though they will not be in the stadiums with us this year, we will carry them in our hearts and try and make them proud. I hope we can achieve something special at Odisha FC in the upcoming seasons.”

