Odisha FC and CEO Ashish Shah mutually part ways

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar-based Hero Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC has announced that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr. Ashish Shah is no longer with the club as his three-year contract with OFC ended after the 2019-20 season of the ISL.

OFC President Mr. Rohan Sharma said, “I would like to thank Ashish for all the hard work he has done for the past three years. It was an absolute pleasure to work with him. He showed real integrity and class through all the ups and downs. I will have many fond memories with Ashish to look back on. Everybody at the club wishes him the best for the future.”

Mr. Shah commented, “For me, the past 3 years at Odisha FC (formerly Delhi Dynamos FC) have been professionally the most challenging as well as rewarding period. I would like to thank the entire Team – Club owners, the Government of Odisha, Colleagues, Players, Coaches and all our External Partners – without whom we couldn’t have succeeded in this complex transition from Delhi to Odisha. The Club has now an excellent base of infrastructure, fans and a sports support ecosystem from which I am sure it will go on to become one of the best run football clubs in India.”

