Odisha: Farmers’ registration for Kharif paddy procurements crosses 14 lakh mark; 13 percent growth in comparison to 2019-20

Bhubaneswar: There has been a significant 13 percent growth in farmers’ registration for the procurement of Kharif paddy under Price Support System for the season 2020-21. So far 14 lakh 2 thousand 205 farmers have registered their name through online for upcoming Kharif paddy procurement where as in the year 2019-20 12 lakh 35 thousand 908 farmers had registered their name for sale of Kharif paddy. In the COVID-19 situation, adhering to all guidelines issued by the Government and maintaining social distancing, the online farmers registration works have been executed smoothly by the Department and 1 lakh 66 thousand 297 more farmers have registered their names for the Kharif paddy procurement. Sri Ranendra Pratap Swain, Minister, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, Cooperation has thanked farmers as well as officials for achieving the feat.

A total no of 2852 designated PACs/LAMPs participated for the farmers’ registration in all 30 districts. In Kharif Marketing season 2020-21, all most all districts have witnessed higher farmers registration in comparison to last year. In Nuapada district the farmers’ registration has recorded a 35 percent growth. Bolangir & Jajpur have recorded 29 percent growth, Mayurbhanj 28%, Jharsuguda 23%, Deogarh 22%, Bhadrak 20%, Dhenkanal 19%, Angul, Jagatsinghpur and Koraput have recorded 18% growth. Similarly, Cuttack has recorded 17%, Sambalpur 16%, Balasore 15%, Bargarh 15% and Sundargarh have registered 13% growth in farmers registration.

Related

comments