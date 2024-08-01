Odisha faresbetter than India in Exclusive Breastfeeding

About 69% of infants in the state are breastfed within 1 hour of birth against national average of 42%

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week, the Directorate of Family Welfare and UNICEF informed that in Odisha, as per NFHS-5, 68.5% of infants are breastfed within the first hour of birth, which is significantly higher than the national average of 41.8%. The rate of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months is 72.9% in Odisha, compared to the national average of 63.7%.

The World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) is celebrated from 1 August to 7 August every year. This is a global campaign to raise awareness on the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding along with promoting, protecting and supporting the rights of the mothers to breastfeed anywhere and at any time. This year’s campaign theme, ‘Closing the gap: Breastfeeding support for all’, emphasises on the need to ensure that all mothers have access to the support that they need.

Briefing the media, Dr Sanjukta Sahoo, Director Family Welfare said, “Breast milk is crucial as it contains protective antibodies that help infants defend against diseases and is their first source of nutrition. Breastfeeding benefits both mothers and babies, promoting their lifelong health and development.The state government has banned promotion of commercial preparations in health institutions since the IMS Act, enforced and amended in 2003.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF recommend that infants be breastfed within the first hour of birth and exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life, with no other foods or liquids provided during this period. After six months, infants should start eating safe, adequate, and diverse complementary foods while continuing breastfeeding up to two years or beyond.

Dr Sahoo added “The Government supports breastfeeding through 12 BFHI-accredited hospitals (more being accredited), Comprehensive Lactation Management Centres in 2 hospitals, Lactation Management Units in 18 locations (with 7 more forthcoming) and promoting skin-to-skin contact through Kangaroo Mothers’ care (KMC). Additionally, 31 Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF)counsellingcentres are set up at District Headquarter Hospitals. The ‘MAA’ program has trained Medical Officers, Staff Nurses, ANMs, ASHAs, and AWWs in IYCF across the state.”

Sourav Bhattacharjee, Nutrition Specialist at UNICEF Odisha, further elaborated on the theme, stating, “This year’s theme, ‘Closing the Gap – Breastfeeding Support for All,’ emphasizes that many women face breastfeeding challenges due to structural barriers and aggressive formula marketing. Solutions include comprehensive policies, healthcare improvements, and community initiatives.”

The workshop also featured insights from Dr. Aditya Mohapatra, Additional Director of Child Health, and Dr.SmrutijitPatnaik, Joint Director of Nutrition, who emphasized the multifaceted benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and child.