Odisha Faces Tree Uprooting Amid Cyclone Dana’s Landfall

Gusty winds and heavy rains from Cyclone Dana have uprooted trees in Bhadrak district, blocking roads as the landfall continues early Friday. The IMD reported wind speeds of 100-110 km/h with gusts up to 120 km/h.

Currently, the cyclone is centered over north coastal Odisha, about 15 km north of Dhamara. The landfall process is expected to last another 1-2 hours before the cyclone weakens.

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari noted that about 10 districts, covering 60 blocks and over 2,100 villages, are likely to be affected. The evacuation process is complete, with around 377,000 people moved to safety and 7,307 relief centers established. Additionally, 6,454 domestic animals have been sheltered, with 213 medical and 120 veterinary teams deployed.

Prime Minister Modi reviewed the situation with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, ensuring central support for relief efforts.