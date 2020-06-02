Odisha: Evaluation of answer sheets of annual Plus Two examinations commenced

Bhubaneswar: Online evaluation of answer sheets of the annual Plus Two examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) commenced on Monday.

The evaluation is being carried out by over 4,000 evaluators at 36 centres in two shifts — 7.30 am to 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm to 6.30 pm. The answer sheets of Science stream is being evaluated in the first phase.

While online evaluation of answer sheets of Commerce stream would be done in the later phase, evaluation of Arts and Vocational streams would be carried out in offline mode.

Social distancing and other Covid-19 guidelines are being strictly followed at the evaluation centres, said officials. Thermal screening and sanitisers have been provisioned at the evaluation centres, they said.

Related

comments