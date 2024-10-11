Odisha: Elephant Claims Life of Woman in Cuttack District

In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old woman, Bela Taria, was trampled by a tusker elephant in the Gobara Reserve Forest of Khuntuni, Cuttack district, Odisha. She was reported missing after going to graze goats on the previous evening. This morning, authorities found her body in the forest. The Forest Department has initiated an investigation and confirmed that the cause of death was due to being trampled by the elephant.