Odisha Election Commission informs nominations of 8648 candidates rejected

Bhubaneswar : State Election Commission (SEC) today informed that The nomination of as many as 8648 candidates for the upcoming panchayat polls in Odisha has been rejected.

Nominations of as many as 5544 ward member candidates, 1753 Sarpanch candidates, 1119 panchayat samiti members and 232 zilla parishad candidates have been rejected after scrutiny, as per the reports of SEC.

The final list of candidates shall be published on January 25. The panchayat polls are scheduled to be held in five phases in the state on February 16, 18, 20, 22, and 24.