Bhubaneswar : In a shocking incident, an elderly man tries to self-immolate by drinking phenyl in front of Lok Seva Bhawan , today.

The man has been identified as Rabindra Das, resident of Jagatsinghpur district.

According to sources, the man was forced to kill himself due to inaction of the police, as he owned a salon shop in Kalinga Nagar area in Bhubaneswar, which has been taken over by a man working as an employee their , even after repeated complaints police pays no ear to his pleas.