Odisha Education Minister Ranjan Dash inaugurates KL Deemed-to-be University Regional Office in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: KL Deemed-to-be University, one of the leading universities in the country for graduation and higher education has today inaugurated its Regional Office in Bhubaneswar. Shri Samir Ranjan Dash, Hon’ble Education Minister (Ministry of School and Mass Education), (Independent Charge), Government of Odisha, has inaugurated the office in the presence of the University Officials. Located in Satya Nagar, Bhubaneswar, the office has been established to augment the university’s commitment to nourish talented students, with ready access to information on career opportunities, programs offered, educational curriculum, in-demand skill sets and extensive information on growing sectors.

While taking an office tour, the Minister of Education was seen speaking for the need for such a committed education system in the country. With the information detonation on the internet, students are often misled on educational programs and course curriculum. The need for a dedicated committee of experts is therefore needed to tend to seeking parents and students. Shri Samir Ranjan Dash, Minister of Higher Education, Government of Odisha along with Dr. J Srinivasa Rao, Director of Admissions at KL Deemed to be University have also announced the merit scholarships and dates for upcoming KL Engineering Entrance Exam 2022 (KLEEE-2022) for the students. The exams will be held online on May 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24thof 2022 ensuring the safety protocols to be met as prescribed by the authorities from time to time.

KLEEE 2022 registration has a simple process of filling the application, payment of application fee and final submission. In a media statement, the university has mentioned that the interest received from Odisha in the past few years has increased substantially. A testimony to the increasingly recognized education methodology at KL Deemed-to-be University is its numbers of enrollment. KLEEE 2022, has witnessed over 50,000 student applications from various states across India and abroad so far. Every year, meritorious students have been given high priority in the admissions as the objective was to screen the students of high potential. This year also the objective is to absorb students of high pedigree and a larger turn out for the online examination is anticipated. The scholarships totaling INR 100 Crores would empower those from financially weaker backgrounds.

While announcing the details of the entrance exam and scholarships, Dr. J Srinivasa Rao, Director of Admissions at KL Deemed to be University said, “As a deeply valued tradition at KL deemed-to-be University, we have once again allocated INR 100 Cr in merit scholarships for students, in our joint vision to provide a platform to all the talented students. It is a source of motivation and recognition for students of high potential. Last year, we have awarded scholarships to numerous deserving students from Bhubaneshwar. Our endeavour is to deliver the finest education with no financial impediments for the most deserving students. We are confident that the talented students of Bihar state would take the benefit of these scholarships to ensure a bright career.”

The institute has achieved 100 % placement for the registered students despite the massive slowdown in the job market brought about by the pandemic, a testimony to its purposeful pedagogy, equipped with experiential learning, critical skills and deep domain knowledge. Furthermore, in the last 3 years, the average salary package has increased while the highest pay package offered to engineering batch post completion of the internship has been 45 LPA, for BBA, BCA and BCom has been 15 LPA. While COVID imposed a countrywide lockdown and the job market took a blow, the University secured more than 4,000+ job offers for graduates in more than 370 prominent companies including Deloitte, Microsoft, Amazon, Accenture, Wipro, Walmart Lab among others.

More details for KL Engineering Entrance Exam 2022 (KLEEE-2022) and the scholarships can be found at https://www.kluniversity.in/KLEEE2022admissions/