Odisha : E-Receipt 2.0 model launched by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Thursday launched the e-Receipt 2.0 model, enhancing electronic payment of government taxes and dues in Lokseba Bhawan.

As per reports, the Indian Bank and Axis Bank integrated their services with Odisha Treasury portal and the service legal agreements were signed between the Odisha government and these two banks.

While, the payment gateway of these two banks has been integrated with the Integrated Financial management system.