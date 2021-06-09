Odisha: Dry ration support to most vulnerable families to survive through the COVID-19 2nd Wave in Balangir

Balangir: NYDHEE with support from ROHINI NILEKANI philanthropies, a national level voluntary organisation is undertaking relief activities for vulnerable individuals and groups in Muribahal block of Balangir district in the view of coronavirus pandemic and lockdown situation. On 9th June 2021, the volunteers of NYDHEE distributed 5000 KG of dry rations and sanitation materials among the differently abled person (PWDs) and Leprosy patients in 6 panchayats of the block.

The strict lockdown imposed by the state government because of prevailing COVID conditions has brought untold misery and hardships for rural communities especially in backward blocks like Muribahal. With all kinds of economic activity stopped and with limited travel restrictions the rural communities have no source of income, food sources have become scarce. Status of food security for the most vulnerable such as the physically challenged, single destitute women and the elderly is a matter of concern who are in need of immediate assistance. During this most challenging period, NYDHEE has come forward to support these vulnerable communities by providing dry rations like Rice, Dal, Jaggery, Sooji , soybean , Cooking oil , salt, spices which will fulfil their survival needs for some days.

Among the most vulnerable groups , we are especially targeting mostly differently abled person(PWDs), elderly, single women headed families, leprosy patients and daily wage labourers in our relief operation, “ Prasant Muduli, secretary of NYDHEE who oversee the organisation’s relief activities shared. He also shared that since last year May, we are working tirelessly to provide relief to these vulnerable groups through various direct and indirect support. Since the start of pandemic, we are able to deliver around 43000 KG of dry rations to needy population in Bolangir, Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Nuapada district of Odisha. In coming days, we are also planning to cover more affected population in backward districts of Odisha.

The relief operation were conducted with coordination of Block administration, PRI members, community health workers and village volunteers of NYDHEE.