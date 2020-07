Berhampur: Door to Door Health screening will start From tomorrow 9th to 13 July. It will be conducted through 200 doctors team. BeMC, all NAC, Block headquarters GP will be covered. More than 7 lakh people will be screened. Please don’t hide symptoms & cooperate to team.

Ganjam District Covid-19 call centre mobile number

8118066370

Please call if any symptoms, any home quarantine issues, any Tata covid hospital/CCC related issues. This number is available for 24*7

