Odisha: Distribution of Shoes & Socks and Sweaters to Pre-School Children in AWCs under Malati Devi Prak Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana

16.14 lakh Pre-School children to be benefited

Bhubaneswar: Provision of shoes & socks and sweaters for Pre-School children under “Malati Devi Prak Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana” is a new and an important initiative of the State Government, beginning from this year. Shoes will protect feet of the children from harm and injury, keep their feet warm and cozy. Sweaters will be extremely beneficial to these kids during winter.

This year, on the occasion of Children Day in a programme distribution of shoes, socks and sweaters in Anganwadi Centres began. By 17th November, Pre-School children in 52485 Anganwadi Centres out of 72587 AWCs, have been provided one pair of shoes plus one pair of socks per child as per the specification (black colour shoes and pink colour socks) and one maroon, V-neck, full-sleeve sweater per child. Steps are being

taken to complete the distribution in remaining AWCs by 25th November,2020. Total 16.14 lakh Pre-School children of 72587 Anganwadi Centres will be benefitted under the

scheme.

Eminent personalities, members of Mothers/ Jaanch Committees, parents/ grandparents of the children attended the programme. COVID protocols were strictly

followed during the distribution of shoes &socks and sweaters.

