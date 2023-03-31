Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Odisha: Dipali Das, daughter of late Naba Kisore Das, named BJD’s candidate for Jharsuguda assembly by-election

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janta Dal (BJD) announces the name of Dipali Das, daughter of late Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, as the party’s candidate for the by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency. She is daughter of assassinated former state health min Naba Das; byelection on May 10 .

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.