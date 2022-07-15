Odisha: Diarrhoea deaths resurface in Kashipur

Report by Badal Tah, Rayagada : Like yesteryears, diarrhoeal deaths have recurred in Kashipur block of Rayagada district. till writing of this report, six persons including a minor have succumbed to this disease. The 1st death was of Sabita Nayak from Duduka Bahal village followed by Kanja Jhadia, Uludi Jhadia and Dhaba Nayak (15) of Jhadiasahi under Tikiri PS & two others from Samuna Sahi. More than forty from several villages of Sankarada GP, Rautghati and other villages are reported to be serious and getting treated in Kashipur & Tikiri hospitals. A few serious patients have been referred to district headquarters hospital(DHH); but facing difficulties for want of beds. The situation in Dudukabahal village is said to be precarious. Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer(CDMPHO) Dr Lalmohan Routray said that a team of health officials from the DHH had moved to the spot and in action. The exact reason of the diarrhoea and deaths due to it is yet to be ascertained.

“Come rainy season, there is a surge of plethora of woes in Kashipur. Kashipur is well known as the hub of hunger. With food shortage, inhabitants, mostly adivasis & dalits, consume mango kernel, wild greens, mushrooms and tubers. Due to scarcity of fuel wood, ragi porridge stored for days gets fermented and is also consumed. Villages get cut-off in the absence of all weather roads. Dysfunctional tube wells lead to usage of contaminated water from nearby streams and nullahs. A few reasons like these led to several deaths due to Cholera. Though not ascertained for this year, similar reasons can not be negated”’ lamented Sri Sibaram Nayak, a video volunteer and a social activist.

Rashmi Ranjan Dora, a senior scribe and RTI activist complements views of Nayak and said,” Kashipur is also famous for visits of political stalwarts like late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi & a cabinet food minister from GOI. People hurled ragi & mango kernel porridge at Chief Minister Naveen Pattanaik during his visit to Kashipur. Hunger & consumption of wild/stale foods are two sides of the same coin. In stead of addressing this root cause, all the governments are only treating the symptoms. And this is exact reason why dysentery, diarrhoea is resurfacing in Kashipur again and again. Empathy with pro-people actions are need of the hour.”