Odisha: Dhenkanal reports 64 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours; Tally rises to 5,155

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal reports 64 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours; Tally rises to 5,155 .

It should be noted that 1709 fresh cases detected in last 24 hours; 985 from quarantine centres & 724 are local contact cases. Tally rises to 2,91,825.

COVID19 claims 11 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll mounts to 1331.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 79

2. Balasore: 61

3. Bargarh: 99

4. Bhadrak: 11

5. Balangir: 53

6. Boudh: 18

7. Cuttack: 115

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 64

10. Gajapati: 4

11. Ganjam: 19

12. Jagatsinghpur: 68

13. Jajpur: 41

14. Jharsuguda: 28

15. Kalahandi: 72

16. Kandhamal: 20

17. Kendrapada: 50

18. Keonjhar: 72

19. Khurda: 221

20. Koraput: 38

21. Malkangiri: 39

22. Mayurbhanj: 121

23. Nawarangpur: 26

24. Nayagarh: 29

25. Nuapada: 86

26. Puri: 58

27. Rayagada: 16

28. Sambalpur: 43

29. Sonepur: 7

30. Sundargarh: 107

31. State Pool: 35

New Recoveries: 1911

Cumulative Tested: 4601860

Positive: 291825

Recovered: 275749

Active cases: 14692

