Odisha: Dhenkanal District reports 49 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally 345

Dhenkanal:Dhenkanal reports 49 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally 345 .

It should be noted that Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 1602 COVID19 positive cases . In Quarantine 993, Local Contacts 609. Total Tally at 33479. #Covid19 death toll reaches 187 in Odisha with 10 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, informs State Health department.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 15

2. Balasore: 29

3. Bargarh: 13

4. Bhadrak: 20

5. Balangir: 38

6. Boudh: 9

7. Cuttack: 54

8. Dhenkanal: 49

9. Gajapati: 108

10. Ganjam: 308

11. Jagatsinghpur: 19

12. Jajpur: 44

13. Jharsuguda: 7

14. Kalahandi: 30

15. Kandhamal: 45

16. Kendrapada: 15

17. Keonjhar: 31

18. Khurda: 285

19. Koraput: 46

20. Malkangiri: 30

21. Mayurbhanj: 39

22. Nawarangpur: 9

23. Nayagarh: 33

24. Nuapada: 5

25. Puri: 50

26. Rayagada: 164

27. Sambalpur: 39

28. Sonepur: 6

29. Sundargarh: 62

New Recoveries: 772

Cumulative Tested: 528708

Positive: 33479

Recovered: 20517

Active Cases: 12737

