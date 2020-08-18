Odisha: Dhenkanal District reports 36 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; Tally stands at 959

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal District reports 36 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; total tally stands at the district 959.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 2239 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 1416 from quarantine centres & 823 local contacts. Tally stands at 64533.Khordha reports another record high of 419 cases followed by Ganjam with 246 positives. Steep rise of 147 new cases in Nayagarh. A total of six districts report 100-plus cases.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 130

3. Bargarh: 51

4. Bhadrak: 73

5. Balangir: 66

7. Cuttack: 117

8. Dhenkanal: 36

9. Gajapati: 42

10. Ganjam: 246

11. Jagatsinghpur: 26

12. Jajpur: 75

13. Jharsuguda: 13

14. Kalahandi: 21

15. Kandhamal: 90

16. Kendrapada: 7

17. Keonjhar: 72

18. Khurda: 419

19. Koraput: 91

20. Malkangiri: 55

21. Mayurbhanj: 80

22. Nawarangpur: 14

23. Nayagarh: 147

24. Nuapada: 8

25. Puri: 40

26. Rayagada: 120

27. Sambalpur: 53

28. Sonepur: 24

29. Sundargarh: 64

New Recoveries: 1503

Cumulative Tested: 1009454

Positive: 64533

Recovered: 43779

Active Cases: 20339

Related

comments