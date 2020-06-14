Odisha: Dhenkanal district reports 2 new #COVID19 Positive cases in last 24 hours, tally at 51

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal district reports 2 new COVID19 Positive cases in last 24 hours, tally at 51.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 186 new COVID19 Positive cases in last 24 hours, tally at 3909. Odisha reports one more #COVID death, toll at 11. Deceased identified as a 50-year-old man of Ganjam. He was suffering from underlying co-morbidities of Diabetes, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney disease and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

New positive cases: 186

In quarantine: 171

Local contacts: 15

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases

1. Khordha: 21

2. Jharsuguda: 2

3. Keonjhar: 11

4. Jajpur: 12

5. Malkangiri: 1

6. Cuttack:12

7. Jagatsinghpur: 11

8. Angul: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Bhadrak: 1

11. Gajapati: 15

12. Bargarh: 16

13. Kandhamal: 22

14. Kalahandi: 16

15. Ganjam: 4

16. Puri: 7

17. Sundargarh: 3

18. Bolangir: 2

19. Mayurbhanj: 13

20. Kendrapada:1

19. NDRF/ODRAF/Fire service returned from Amphan duty in West Bengal: 13

New recoveries: 120

Cumulative tested: 200014

Positive: 3909

Recovered: 2594

Active cases: 1301

