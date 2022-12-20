Odisha DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal orders crime branch to probe Gobinda Sahu suicide case

Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal ordered a crime branch investigation into the alleged suicide of Gobinda Sahu, prime accused in the sensational Mamita Meher murder case, here today.

Besides, A 10-member team of crime branch has already left for Kantabanji and Odisha Human Rights Commissioner also took suo motu cognisance of the alleged suicide case.

Worth mentioning , Sahu was found hanging from a tree on the jail premises with a towel this morning. Following which he was rushed to Kantabanji Sub-divisional Hospital by the prison authorities, where the attending doctors declared him dead.