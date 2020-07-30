Odisha DGP orders for Crime Branch probe into the death case of social activist Aditya Dash

Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Abhay directs State Crime Branch to take charge of the probe into the death case of motivational speaker & social activist Aditya Dash.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) is currently investigating the case as Dash’s body was found on the tracks near Lingaraj Railway Station on July 7.

Aditya Dash, a known motivational speaker and social worker from Bhubaneswar was found dead on the railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road station in the State Capital city on July 7 following which GRP registered a case and launched a probe to find out whether he was killed or committed suicide.

The GRP has already interrogated several people including his wife Bidyashree and close friend Papu, who also looks after the financial transactions of the ‘People For Seva,’ the NGO which was founded by the late social activist.

Related

comments