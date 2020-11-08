Odisha DGP Abhay visits Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district, holds review of LWE issues

Malkangiri: DGP Abhay today visits Malkangiri district and holds a detailed review of LWE issues with the district SP, DIG (SWR), DIG, BSF. The DGP was accompanied by Director (Intelligence), IG (Operations), IG BSF and JD IB.

Abhay, DGP Odisha held review meeting with senior officers of Odisha Police & BSF on LWE scenario & emphasized on sustained, coordinated efforts against LWE for peaceful devt of Swabhiman Anchal & Malkangiri district. They also commended work of Police & SOG teams on COVID & LWE fronts

Abhay, DGP Odisha Police & other senior officers of Odisha Police & BSF visited newly established Gurasethu COB in Swabhiman Anchal & interacted with the BSF, SOG & district police forces stationed there. They also interacted with the locals to understand their problems.

