Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pledges to Donate Eyes, Calls for Greater Awareness on Eye Donation*

*EBAI and Drushti Daan Eye Bank to Host 14th National Conference on Cornea and Eye Banking in Bhubaneswar

*A Milestone Event Towards Eradicating Corneal Blindness in India

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar will proudly host the 14th National Conference on Cornea and Eye Banking, organized by the Eye Bank Association of India (EBAI) in collaboration with Drushti Daan Eye Bank and LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Bhubaneswar. The event, scheduled for September 14-15, 2024, at Campus-6, KIIT, Bhubaneswar, will gather over 250 ophthalmologists, eye bank professionals, researchers, and policymakers. Together, they will address the urgent challenge of corneal blindness in India, a condition affecting nearly 10,00,000 individuals across the country. The inaugural ceremony will take place at 5:30 PM on September 14, 2024, at LVPEI Bhubaneswar, with the Odisha Deputy Chief Minister attending as the guest of honor. He has taken a powerful step in pledging to donate his eyes, encouraging others to follow suit in the mission to eliminate preventable blindness. *Addressing India’s Eye Donation Challenge* Despite ongoing efforts, the eye donation rate in India continues to fall short of meeting the ever-growing demand for transplantable corneal tissues. EBAI has retrieved around 9,00,000 corneal tissues over its three and a half decades of service, but the need is much greater—India requires 1,00,000 tissues annually, yet only 28,000 are available for transplantation each year. A critical obstacle is the lack of public awareness surrounding eye donation. In response, EBAI is expanding its educational and outreach programs to encourage more people to pledge their eyes after death. The Deputy Chief Minister’s personal pledge is a testament to the transformative power of such donations and sets an example for others to follow. *Key Organizers and Participants* The conference is spearheaded by Dr. Sujata Das, Honorary Secretary of EBAI and Head of the LVPEI Eye Bank Network, who serves as the Organizing Secretary. This landmark national event will highlight the latest advancements in corneal transplantation and eye banking while fostering greater collaboration among professionals and organizations. Through collective efforts, this conference marks a pivotal step towards achieving the goal of eliminating corneal blindness in India, ensuring that more people can experience the gift of sight. *For more information, please contact:* Organizing Committee, 14th National Conference on Cornea and Eye Banking Drushti Daan Eye Bank and LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI)