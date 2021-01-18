Odisha demanded Rs 7,200 crore inrailway sector, Rs 5,650 crore in the telecom sector in the forthcoming Union Budget for 2021-22

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Monday demanded Rs 7,200 crore in the railway sector and Rs 5,650 crore in the telecom sector in the forthcoming Union Budget for 2021-22.

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari demanded this and raised some issues concerning to the state in the pre-budget consultations with Finance Ministers of states chaired by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. The Minister said there should be the provision of sufficient funds for development and maintenance of National Highways, addressing power sector issues, and adequate provision for piped drinking water.