Odisha delegation in Singapore, led by CM Mohan Majhi held in-depth meetings to explore Singapore’s globally renowned infrastructure and establishment of strategic partnerships

Bhubaneswar: Odisha delegation in Singapore, led by CM Mohan Majhi and Industries Minister Shri Sampad Chandra Swain held in-depth meetings to explore Singapore’s globally renowned infrastructure and establishment of strategic partnerships for Odisha’s ongoing industrial transformation.

CM met Singapore’s Senior Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ms. Sim Ann, to explore collaborations in trade, culture, green energy, and smart city solutions. The focus was on key sectors of industrial growth and skill development. Following their visit to Jurong, the delegation attended the first G2G meeting with Mr Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade & Commerce, Singapore.