Odisha deals with cyclone Asani, TPCODL strengthens electricity infra

Bhubaneswar : According to the IMD report, there is formation of a low-pressure area in the South Andaman Sea and its neighborhood. This is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 8th May evening. To deal with such situations, TPCODL has a detailed Business Continuity and Disaster Management Plan (BCDMP) in place for dealing with this cyclone.

The DISCOM has also arranged sufficient quantity of material and delivered at likely affected locations so that immediate restoration work can be taken up post Cyclone.

TPCODL’s BCDMP includes categories of disasters based on the severity along with a corresponding action plan. A Disaster Management Structure is set up to receive alerts, examine them, send pre disaster alerts and systematically devise mechanism for invoking and revoking BCDMP.

TPCODL is always in a state of readiness to respond to any contingencies and is all set to address customer’s requirement for power supply. Dedicated quick response teams have been strategically placed at various locations across the licensed areas. One can call our 24×7 call centre toll free number 1912 or 18003457122 or can register in TPCODL MITRA App or website for any emergency service.

As a safety measure, TPCODL requests everyone in the affected areas not to do the following:

• Do not touch any wires or plumbing inside a building during lightning as telephone lines/metal pipes can conduct electricity

• Do not take shelter beneath tree/any temporary structure in case of heavy wind, thunderstorm and downpour

• Do not touch any Electrical installations with wet hands or without using hand gloves, safety shoes or insulated platform

• Do not allow children to play near storm drains after rainfall

TPCODL has ensured preventive maintenance of equipment at primary as well as distribution sub-stations. The DG sets and the Mobile Sub Stations are kept ready to cater to any emergency. As part of Pre cyclone preparation tree trimming has also been carried out. Dedicated teams are there and we have maintained adequate stock of essential spare parts, tools and equipment including transformers, switchgears, etc. to minimize the restoration time towards power interruptions.