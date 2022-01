Bhubaneswar :The Zonal Deputy Commissioner (South East) Mahendra Kumar Badhei informs that after detection of four Covid cases from DCP office in Vani Vihar, it has been sealed for a period of two days from January 4 to January 5 , here on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the office after looking forward that the samples of 20 officials were tested for the RT-PCR test among which four have been detected with the deadly virus.