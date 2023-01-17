OdishaTop News

Odisha: DC-cum-ACS PK Jena and Principal Secretary Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment reviews development projects in Kalahandi district

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : DC-cum-ACS PK Jena and Principal Secretary Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment visited Kalahandi Dist today and chaired a review meeting held in the conference hall of Collectorate.

Jena reviewed various on going developmental projects such as going bus stand, medical college, Biju Express Way & new DHH building in Kalahandi district.

Image

Image

 

They also visited project initiatives by entrepreneurs under MKUY, APC cluster at Sanchergaon, Habaspuri cluster at Chicheiguda, indoor stadium at Junagarh NAC etc.

Image

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.