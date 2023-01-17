Odisha: DC-cum-ACS PK Jena and Principal Secretary Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment reviews development projects in Kalahandi district

Bhubaneswar : DC-cum-ACS PK Jena and Principal Secretary Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment visited Kalahandi Dist today and chaired a review meeting held in the conference hall of Collectorate.

Jena reviewed various on going developmental projects such as going bus stand, medical college, Biju Express Way & new DHH building in Kalahandi district.

They also visited project initiatives by entrepreneurs under MKUY, APC cluster at Sanchergaon, Habaspuri cluster at Chicheiguda, indoor stadium at Junagarh NAC etc.