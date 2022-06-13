Odisha: Cuttack to host Baliyatra this year

Cuttack: Cuttack to host Baliyatra this year, informs district Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani. The annual festival commemorating ancient trade by Odia sadhaba puas was cancelled for last two years due to COVID restrictions

“We are planning to organise Bali Yatra this year as there has been a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases,” said Cuttack Collector Bhawani Shankar Chayani.

Bali Yatra is being organised for centuries in Cuttack to commemorate and celebrate the maritime tradition and heritage of Odisha, which was known in ancient times as Kalinga, with the south-east Asian region, including Bali (now in Indonesia).