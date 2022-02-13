Odisha: Cuttack reports 65 new Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 65 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1148 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 12th Feb
New Positive Cases: 1148
Of which 0-18 years: 244
In quarantine: 669
Local contacts: 479
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 94
2. Balasore: 34
3. Bargarh: 12
4. Bhadrak: 13
5. Balangir: 9
6. Boudh: 25
7. Cuttack: 65
8. Deogarh: 28
9. Dhenkanal: 17
10. Gajapati: 43
11. Ganjam: 13
12. Jagatsinghpur: 26
13. Jajpur: 35
14. Jharsuguda: 13
15. Kalahandi: 35
16. Kandhamal: 33
17. Kendrapada: 27
18. Keonjhar: 22
19. Khurda: 153
20. Koraput: 56
21. Malkangiri: 7
22. Mayurbhanj: 42
23. Nawarangpur: 18
24. Nayagarh: 25
25. Nuapada: 26
26. Puri: 19
27. Rayagada: 44
28. Sambalpur: 46
29. Sonepur: 9
30. Sundargarh: 127
31. State Pool: 32
New recoveries: 2081
Cumulative tested: 28418974
Positive: 1277262
Recovered: 1255995
Active cases: 12330