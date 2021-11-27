Odisha: Cuttack reports 14 new Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 14 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 264 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 26th November
New Positive Cases: 264
Of which 0-18 years: 41
In quarantine: 154
Local contacts: 110
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 5
3. Bargarh: 4
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Cuttack: 14
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Ganjam: 2
8. Jagatsinghpur: 3
9. Jajpur: 8
10. Jharsuguda: 4
11. Kandhamal: 1
12. Kendrapada: 2
13. Keonjhar: 3
14. Khurda: 127
15. Koraput: 1
16. Mayurbhanj: 26
17. Nayagarh: 1
18. Puri: 5
19. Sambalpur: 9
20. Sundargarh: 16
21. State Pool: 28
New recoveries: 222
Cumulative tested: 23569347
Positive: 1048492
Recovered: 1037609
Active cases: 2424