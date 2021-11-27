Odisha: Cuttack reports 14 new Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 14 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 264 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 26th November

New Positive Cases: 264

Of which 0-18 years: 41

In quarantine: 154

Local contacts: 110

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Cuttack: 14

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Ganjam: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 3

9. Jajpur: 8

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Kandhamal: 1

12. Kendrapada: 2

13. Keonjhar: 3

14. Khurda: 127

15. Koraput: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 26

17. Nayagarh: 1

18. Puri: 5

19. Sambalpur: 9

20. Sundargarh: 16

21. State Pool: 28

New recoveries: 222

Cumulative tested: 23569347

Positive: 1048492

Recovered: 1037609

Active cases: 2424