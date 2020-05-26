Odisha: Cuttack reported 16 new #COVID19 positive cases

Cuttack: Cuttack district reported 16 new COVID19 positive cases. Total cases in the district reached at 75.

It should be noted that Odisha today reports 79 new COVID19 confirmed cases taking the total count to 1517. Of the new 79 new COVID19 cases detected today, Ganjam reports 5 cases, Jajpur 2, Balasore 4, Khurda 4, Puri 4, Cuttack 16, Kendrapara 6, Nayagarh 3, Bolangir 14, Angul 1, Keonjhar 8, Kandhamal 7, Dhenkanal 3, Jharsuguda 1, Sonepur 1 (new case) . The state government conducts 3819 COVID19 RT-PCR tests in last 24 hours . Cumulative tests till date: 131595.

