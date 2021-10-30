Odisha : Cuttack Municipal Corporation to turn Chhatra Bazar into Smart Urban Haat

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Cuttack Municipal Commissioner Ananya Das informed that the Chhatra Bazar ( vegetable hub) in silver city will be transformed into a modern Smart Urban Haat soon.

Besides, Traders have been allotted two-acre of land at the backside of Urban Cooperation Bank near Malgodown and the plan focuses on preparing proper entry and exit points for vendors, platforms for both , waste management system, parking place, drinking water and toilets for both vendors and customers.