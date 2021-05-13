Odisha: Cuttack District reports 930 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Cuttack: Cuttack District reports 930 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 10, 649 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 57, 6297. Khordha reports maximum 1557 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (930), Sundergarh (774)
Covid-19 Report For 12th May
New Positive Cases: 10649
In quarantine: 5965
Local contacts: 4684
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 557
2. Balasore: 503
3. Bargarh: 391
4. Bhadrak: 216
5. Balangir: 198
6. Boudh: 232
7. Cuttack: 930
8. Deogarh: 112
9. Dhenkanal: 220
10. Gajapati: 104
11. Ganjam: 245
12. Jagatsinghpur: 278
13. Jajpur: 307
14. Jharsuguda: 368
15. Kalahandi: 263
16. Kandhamal: 69
17. Kendrapada: 185
18. Keonjhar: 175
19. Khurda: 1557
20. Koraput: 164
21. Malkangiri: 48
22. Mayurbhanj: 404
23. Nawarangpur: 207
24. Nayagarh: 357
25. Nuapada: 331
26. Puri: 335
27. Rayagada: 163
28. Sambalpur: 494
29. Sonepur: 195
30. Sundargarh: 774
31. State Pool: 267
New recoveries: 8547
Cumulative tested: 10713098
Positive: 576297
Recovered: 473680
Active cases: 100313