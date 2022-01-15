Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 909 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 909 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 10856 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 14th Jan

New Positive Cases: 10856

Of which 0-18 years: 1021

In quarantine: 6293

Local contacts: 45631

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 104

2. Balasore: 326

3. Bargarh: 145

4. Bhadrak: 101

5. Balangir: 259

6. Boudh: 38

7. Cuttack: 909

8. Deogarh: 24

9. Dhenkanal: 69

10. Gajapati: 135

11. Ganjam: 139

12. Jagatsinghpur: 222

13. Jajpur: 210

14. Jharsuguda: 211

15. Kalahandi: 144

16. Kandhamal: 42

17. Kendrapada: 75

18. Keonjhar: 84

19. Khurda: 3087

20. Koraput: 165

21. Malkangiri: 54

22. Mayurbhanj: 376

23. Nawarangpur: 106

24. Nayagarh: 145

25. Nuapada: 75

26. Puri: 198

27. Rayagada: 156

28. Sambalpur: 500

29. Sonepur: 102

30. Sundargarh: 1943

31. State Pool: 712

New recoveries: 2216

Cumulative tested: 26554334

Positive: 1122735

Recovered: 1052395

Active cases: 61809