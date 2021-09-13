Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 81 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 81 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 471 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 12th September

New Positive Cases: 471

Of which 0-18 years: 57

In quarantine: 274

Local contacts: 197

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 26

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 81

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Jagatsinghpur: 16

10. Jajpur: 22

11. Jharsuguda: 3

12. Kandhamal: 1

13. Kendrapada: 9

14. Keonjhar: 3

15. Khurda: 196

16. Malkangiri: 2

17. Mayurbhanj: 22

18. Nayagarh: 7

19. Puri: 19

20. Sambalpur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 1

22. State Pool: 44

New recoveries: 874

Cumulative tested: 18905077

Positive: 1016833

Recovered: 1002128

Active cases: 6548