Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 80 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 80 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1216 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 4th Jan

New Positive Cases: 1216

Of which 0-18 years: 187

In quarantine: 710

Local contacts: 506

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 21

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 14

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 80

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 4

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 9

12. Jagatsinghpur: 13

13. Jajpur: 47

14. Jharsuguda: 33

15. Kalahandi: 4

16. Kendrapada: 9

17. Keonjhar: 25

18. Khurda: 456

19. Koraput: 3

20. Mayurbhanj: 40

21. Nawarangpur: 13

22. Nayagarh: 3

23. Nuapada: 2

24. Puri: 30

25. Rayagada: 8

26. Sambalpur: 99

27. Sonepur: 3

28. Sundargarh: 166

29. State Pool: 110

New recoveries: 121

Cumulative tested: 25821697

Positive: 1057876

Recovered: 1045376

Active cases: 3981