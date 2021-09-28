Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 73 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 73 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 545 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 27th September

New Positive Cases: 545

Of which 0-18 years: 74

In quarantine: 319

Local contacts: 226

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 7

2. Balasore: 47

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Balangir: 2

6. Cuttack: 73

7. Deogarh: 4

8. Dhenkanal: 2

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 6

11. Jagatsinghpur: 37

12. Jajpur: 20

13. Jharsuguda: 8

14. Kalahandi: 1

15. Kandhamal: 1

16. Kendrapada: 10

17. Keonjhar: 3

18. Khurda: 218

19. Koraput: 2

20. Mayurbhanj: 14

21. Nawarangpur: 3

22. Puri: 6

23. Rayagada: 3

24. Sambalpur: 3

25. Sonepur: 2

26. Sundargarh: 11

27. State Pool: 50

New recoveries: 653

Cumulative tested: 19841897

Positive: 1025309

Recovered: 1011482

Active cases: 5587