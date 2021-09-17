Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 72 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 72 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 628 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 16th September

New Positive Cases: 628

Of which 0-18 years: 96

In quarantine: 367

Local contacts: 261

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 22

3. Bargarh: 7

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 72

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Gajapati: 2

10. Ganjam: 1

11. Jagatsinghpur: 26

12. Jajpur: 19

13. Jharsuguda: 3

14. Kendrapada: 9

15. Keonjhar: 2

16. Khurda: 291

17. Koraput: 16

18. Mayurbhanj: 22

19. Nayagarh: 7

20. Puri: 9

21. Rayagada: 4

22. Sambalpur: 8 23. Sundargarh: 23 24. State Pool: 66 New recoveries: 681 Cumulative tested: 19128253 Positive: 1018926 Recovered: 1004845 Active cases: 5906