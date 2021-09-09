Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 71 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 71 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 771 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 8th September

New Positive Cases: 771

Of which 0-18 years: 117

In quarantine: 448

Local contacts: 323

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 16

2. Balasore: 41

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 15

5. Balangir: 2

6. Cuttack: 71

7. Deogarh: 5

8. Dhenkanal: 12

9. Ganjam: 4

10. Jagatsinghpur: 26

11. Jajpur: 34

12. Jharsuguda: 9

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kendrapada: 14

15. Keonjhar: 5

16. Khurda: 327

17. Koraput: 11

18. Malkangiri: 3

19. Mayurbhanj: 19

20. Nawarangpur: 3

21. Nayagarh: 11

22. Nuapada: 1

23. Puri: 21

24. Rayagada: 11

25. Sambalpur: 17

26. Sundargarh: 13

27. State Pool: 76

New recoveries: 574

Cumulative tested: 18664074

Positive: 1014338

Recovered: 999165

Active cases: 7042