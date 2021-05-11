Odisha: Cuttack district reports 641 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Cuttack: Cuttack district reports 641 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 9793 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Khurda district registers highest number of 1511 new cases, followed by Sundargarh (1018) and Cuttack (641). Cumulative tally reaches 55,4666.

Covid-19 Report For 10th May

New Positive Cases: 9793

In quarantine: 5534

Local contacts: 4259

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 526

2. Balasore: 314

3. Bargarh: 270

4. Bhadrak: 52

5. Balangir: 342

6. Boudh: 152

7. Cuttack: 641

8. Deogarh: 125

9. Dhenkanal: 91

10. Gajapati: 111

11. Ganjam: 276

12. Jagatsinghpur: 189

13. Jajpur: 376

14. Jharsuguda: 404

15. Kalahandi: 224

16. Kandhamal: 101

17. Kendrapada: 158

18. Keonjhar: 244

19. Khurda: 1511

20. Koraput: 174

21. Malkangiri: 63

22. Mayurbhanj: 199

23. Nawarangpur: 302

24. Nayagarh: 254

25. Nuapada: 401

26. Puri: 351

27. Rayagada: 148

28. Sambalpur: 356

29. Sonepur: 140

30. Sundargarh: 1018

31. State Pool: 280

New recoveries: 9706

Cumulative tested: 10612456

Positive: 554666

Recovered: 457569

Active cases: 94829