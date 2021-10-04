Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 63 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 63 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 407 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 3rd October
New Positive Cases: 407
Of which 0-18 years: 74
In quarantine: 238
Local contacts: 169
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 16
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Cuttack: 63
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Jagatsinghpur: 18
8. Jajpur: 17
9. Kalahandi: 3
10. Kendrapada: 10
11. Khurda: 167
12. Koraput: 3
13. Malkangiri: 1
14. Mayurbhanj: 26
15. Nayagarh: 5
16. Puri: 19
17. Sambalpur: 11
18. Sundargarh: 2
19. State Pool: 39
New recoveries: 606
Cumulative tested: 20236945
Positive: 1028366
Recovered: 1015018
Active cases: 5075