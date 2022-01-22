Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 628 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 628 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 8845 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 21st Jan

New Positive Cases: 8845

Of which 0-18 years: 927

In quarantine: 5128

Local contacts: 3717

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 160

2. Balasore: 290

3. Bargarh: 141

4. Bhadrak: 117

5. Balangir: 232

6. Boudh: 93

7. Cuttack: 628

8. Deogarh: 55

9. Dhenkanal: 100

10. Gajapati: 92

11. Ganjam: 53

12. Jagatsinghpur: 180

13. Jajpur: 209

14. Jharsuguda: 144

15. Kalahandi: 239

16. Kandhamal: 109

17. Kendrapada: 92

18. Keonjhar: 110

19. Khurda: 2528

20. Koraput: 203

21. Malkangiri: 50

22. Mayurbhanj: 152

23. Nawarangpur: 187

24. Nayagarh: 194

25. Nuapada: 205

26. Puri: 165

27. Rayagada: 221

28. Sambalpur: 181

29. Sonepur: 207

30. Sundargarh: 1001

31. State Pool: 507

New recoveries: 10390

Cumulative tested: 27059365

Positive: 1196140

Recovered: 1099423

Active cases: 88150