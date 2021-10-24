Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 62 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 62 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 447 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 23rd October

New Positive Cases: 447

Of which 0-18 years: 78

In quarantine: 260

Local contacts: 187

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 13

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 62

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 4

9. Gajapati: 4

10. Ganjam: 2

11. Jagatsinghpur: 12

12. Jajpur: 11

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kalahandi: 1

15. Kendrapada: 8

16. Khurda: 180

17. Koraput: 2

18. Malkangiri: 2

19. Mayurbhanj: 17

20. Nayagarh: 5

21. Nuapada: 2

22. Puri: 8

23. Rayagada: 31

24. Sambalpur: 24

25. Sonepur: 1

26. Sundargarh: 5

27. State Pool: 43

New recoveries: 482

Cumulative tested: 21520424

Positive: 1038411

Recovered: 1025507

Active cases: 4542