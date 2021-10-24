Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 62 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 62 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 447 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 23rd October
New Positive Cases: 447
Of which 0-18 years: 78
In quarantine: 260
Local contacts: 187
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 13
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 62
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 4
9. Gajapati: 4
10. Ganjam: 2
11. Jagatsinghpur: 12
12. Jajpur: 11
13. Jharsuguda: 1
14. Kalahandi: 1
15. Kendrapada: 8
16. Khurda: 180
17. Koraput: 2
18. Malkangiri: 2
19. Mayurbhanj: 17
20. Nayagarh: 5
21. Nuapada: 2
22. Puri: 8
23. Rayagada: 31
24. Sambalpur: 24
25. Sonepur: 1
26. Sundargarh: 5
27. State Pool: 43
New recoveries: 482
Cumulative tested: 21520424
Positive: 1038411
Recovered: 1025507
Active cases: 4542