Odisha : Cuttack district reports 6 new covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 6 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 171 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 27th Feb
New Positive Cases: 171
Of which 0-18 years: 34
In quarantine: 98
Local contacts: 73
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 1
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 2
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 6
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 24
11. Ganjam: 1
12. Jagatsinghpur: 3
13. Jajpur: 15
14. Jharsuguda: 21
15. Kalahandi: 3
16. Kandhamal: 1
17. Kendrapada: 1
18. Khurda: 23
19. Koraput: 4
20. Mayurbhanj: 8
21. Nawarangpur: 3
22. Puri: 1
23. Rayagada: 5
24. Sambalpur: 22
25. Sundargarh: 7
26. State Pool: 5
New recoveries: 382
Cumulative tested: 29263056
Positive: 1285038
Recovered: 1273304
Active cases: 2610