Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 6 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 6 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 151 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 6th December
New Positive Cases: 151
Of which 0-18 years: 12
In quarantine: 89
Local contacts: 62
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 6
6. Dhenkanal: 2
7. Gajapati: 2
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jajpur: 6
10. Jharsuguda: 2
11. Kendrapada: 2
12. Keonjhar: 1
13. Khurda: 63
14. Koraput: 6
15. Mayurbhanj: 3
16. Nayagarh: 1
17. Puri: 10
18. Rayagada: 2
19. Sambalpur: 6
20. Sonepur: 1
21. Sundargarh: 15
22. State Pool: 16
New recoveries: 248
Cumulative tested: 24120891
Positive: 1050505
Recovered: 1039921
Active cases: 2107