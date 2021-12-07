Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 6 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 6 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 151 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 6th December

New Positive Cases: 151

Of which 0-18 years: 12

In quarantine: 89

Local contacts: 62

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 6

6. Dhenkanal: 2

7. Gajapati: 2

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jajpur: 6

10. Jharsuguda: 2

11. Kendrapada: 2

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 63

14. Koraput: 6

15. Mayurbhanj: 3

16. Nayagarh: 1

17. Puri: 10

18. Rayagada: 2

19. Sambalpur: 6

20. Sonepur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 15

22. State Pool: 16

New recoveries: 248

Cumulative tested: 24120891

Positive: 1050505

Recovered: 1039921

Active cases: 2107