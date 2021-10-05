Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 59 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 59 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 453 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 4th October
New Positive Cases: 453
Of which 0-18 years: 53
In quarantine: 265
Local contacts: 188
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 17
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 1
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 59
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Ganjam: 2
11. Jagatsinghpur: 24
12. Jajpur: 13
13. Jharsuguda: 1
14. Kendrapada: 4
15. Keonjhar: 1
16. Khurda: 201
17. Koraput: 3
18. Mayurbhanj: 22
19. Nayagarh: 3
20. Puri: 19
21. Rayagada: 3
22. Sambalpur: 18
23. Sundargarh: 6
24. State Pool: 45
New recoveries: 590
Cumulative tested: 20295168
Positive: 1028819
Recovered: 1015608
Active cases: 4935