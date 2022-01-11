Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 505 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 505 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 7071 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 10th Jan
New Positive Cases: 7071
Of which 0-18 years: 707
In quarantine: 4128
Local contacts: 2943
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 83
2. Balasore: 198
3. Bargarh: 85
4. Bhadrak: 54
5. Balangir: 190
6. Boudh: 20
7. Cuttack: 505
8. Deogarh: 18
9. Dhenkanal: 55
10. Gajapati: 45
11. Ganjam: 111
12. Jagatsinghpur: 60
13. Jajpur: 130
14. Jharsuguda: 143
15. Kalahandi: 73
16. Kandhamal: 18
17. Kendrapada: 27
18. Keonjhar: 65
19. Khurda: 2226
20. Koraput: 107
21. Malkangiri: 6
22. Mayurbhanj: 201
23. Nawarangpur: 95
24. Nayagarh: 35
25. Nuapada: 26
26. Puri: 156
27. Rayagada: 36
28. Sambalpur: 609
29. Sonepur: 61
30. Sundargarh: 1147
31. State Pool: 486
New recoveries: 414
Cumulative tested: 26247991
Positive: 1082769
Recovered: 1047031
Active cases: 27216