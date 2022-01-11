Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 505 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 505 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 7071 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 10th Jan

New Positive Cases: 7071

Of which 0-18 years: 707

In quarantine: 4128

Local contacts: 2943

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 83

2. Balasore: 198

3. Bargarh: 85

4. Bhadrak: 54

5. Balangir: 190

6. Boudh: 20

7. Cuttack: 505

8. Deogarh: 18

9. Dhenkanal: 55

10. Gajapati: 45

11. Ganjam: 111

12. Jagatsinghpur: 60

13. Jajpur: 130

14. Jharsuguda: 143

15. Kalahandi: 73

16. Kandhamal: 18

17. Kendrapada: 27

18. Keonjhar: 65

19. Khurda: 2226

20. Koraput: 107

21. Malkangiri: 6

22. Mayurbhanj: 201

23. Nawarangpur: 95

24. Nayagarh: 35

25. Nuapada: 26

26. Puri: 156

27. Rayagada: 36

28. Sambalpur: 609

29. Sonepur: 61

30. Sundargarh: 1147

31. State Pool: 486

New recoveries: 414

Cumulative tested: 26247991

Positive: 1082769

Recovered: 1047031

Active cases: 27216